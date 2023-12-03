Bessemer Group Inc. Has $105,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sanofi by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,318,000 after buying an additional 1,541,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,804,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $46.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

