Bessemer Group Inc. Has $75,000 Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after acquiring an additional 81,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Silgan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,020,000 after acquiring an additional 61,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Silgan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,410,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,382,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,352,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,325,000 after acquiring an additional 88,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Silgan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at $380,368.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712 over the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

