Bessemer Group Inc. Has $83,000 Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after buying an additional 1,814,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $83,133,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,936,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,411,000 after purchasing an additional 743,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Hasbro Trading Up 4.4 %

HAS stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

