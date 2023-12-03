Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $102,000 Investment in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 406,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 53.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 87,518 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 30,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $28.51.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

About Tri-Continental

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

