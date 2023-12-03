Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 475 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP now owns 863,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

NYSE CCEP opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.49. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $51.86 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($74.73) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.64.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

