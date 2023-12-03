Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 6,933 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 826.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,918,000 after buying an additional 344,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,055,000 after purchasing an additional 163,201 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,031,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,282 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,662,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 117,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,063,000 after purchasing an additional 87,541 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

SITE Centers Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SITC opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

