Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 71.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 2,605.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $9,041,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 31.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Pentair Stock Up 2.7 %

PNR opened at $66.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

