Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 432.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 327.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $216.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.04. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $136.22 and a 1 year high of $228.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.50.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 332,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,506,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

