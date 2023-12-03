Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $77,000 Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of PTON stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

