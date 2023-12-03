Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth $361,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 20.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $7,533,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $249,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Wix.com Stock Up 4.1 %

WIX opened at $105.70 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $70.28 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average of $86.75.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

