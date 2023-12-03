Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,318,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Block by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,809,000 after purchasing an additional 55,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,656 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Block by 146.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 142,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 84,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Block by 11.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 258,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after buying an additional 25,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $65.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.38 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,699.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,699.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 28,777 shares worth $1,487,371. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.07.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

