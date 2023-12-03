Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Up 7.8% in November

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Get BRF alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRFS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BRF Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BRF by 223.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BRF by 82.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. BRF has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.