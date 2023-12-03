British Land (LON:BLND) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $325.97

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 325.97 ($4.12) and traded as high as GBX 362.60 ($4.58). British Land shares last traded at GBX 360.90 ($4.56), with a volume of 3,520,000 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.12) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British Land to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.16) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 382.50 ($4.83).

British Land Stock Up 2.6 %

British Land Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -313.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 322.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 325.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a GBX 12.16 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $11.04. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Insider Activity at British Land

In other news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 4,687 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £14,623.44 ($18,470.94). Insiders have acquired 4,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,248 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Articles

