Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,588 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Cadence Bank by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,891,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,388,000 after buying an additional 3,454,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cadence Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,016,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,233,000 after buying an additional 444,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cadence Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,950,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,152,000 after buying an additional 208,066 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bank by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,646,000 after buying an additional 971,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Bank by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,116,000 after buying an additional 178,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CADE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:CADE opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $448.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.53%.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.