Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Announces Dividend of GBX 5

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CFYN stock opened at GBX 525 ($6.63) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75. The company has a market capitalization of £14.18 million, a P/E ratio of 570.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 542.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 524.45. Caffyns has a twelve month low of GBX 450 ($5.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 628 ($7.93).

In other Caffyns news, insider Sarah J. Caffyn purchased 3,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 550 ($6.95) per share, for a total transaction of £20,014.50 ($25,280.41). Corporate insiders own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

