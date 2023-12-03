Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6623 per share by the bank on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 53.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM opened at $41.90 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 107.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $216,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.