Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01), reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE:CM opened at C$56.55 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$47.44 and a twelve month high of C$63.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares set a C$62.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cormark dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CM

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.