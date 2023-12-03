Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01), reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.8 %
TSE:CM opened at C$56.55 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$47.44 and a twelve month high of C$63.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.04.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 71.17%.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
