Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0994 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Carlyle Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE CCIF opened at $7.70 on Friday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.80.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
