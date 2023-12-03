Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0994 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Carlyle Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

NYSE CCIF opened at $7.70 on Friday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.80.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 1,269,537 shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,773,550.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Carlyle Credit Income Fund news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 1,269,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares in the company, valued at $40,773,550.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Portfolio Manager Nishil Mehta purchased 13,300 shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,346. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,295,166 shares of company stock worth $11,016,090 in the last ninety days.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

