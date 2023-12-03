Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 701.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,303 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 10.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Carvana by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $35.20 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carvana from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

