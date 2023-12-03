Contrasting Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ)

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Credo Technology Group and TranSwitch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group $184.19 million 15.53 -$16.55 million ($0.21) -90.81 TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TranSwitch has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Credo Technology Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group -19.00% -7.98% -6.92% TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Credo Technology Group and TranSwitch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 1 3 8 0 2.58 TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.92, suggesting a potential downside of 6.05%.

Risk and Volatility

Credo Technology Group has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TranSwitch has a beta of -2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 372% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats TranSwitch on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. It sells its products to hyperscalers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and optical module manufacturers, as well as into the enterprise and HPC markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About TranSwitch

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

