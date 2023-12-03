Contrasting Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) & First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) and First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Orrstown Financial Services and First Financial Northwest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Financial Northwest 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orrstown Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.56%. Given Orrstown Financial Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Orrstown Financial Services is more favorable than First Financial Northwest.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services $135.61 million 1.93 $22.04 million $3.59 6.86 First Financial Northwest $62.49 million 1.80 $13.24 million $0.90 13.60

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and First Financial Northwest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Orrstown Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Northwest pays out 57.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and First Financial Northwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services 22.50% 15.72% 1.26% First Financial Northwest 10.68% 5.23% 0.54%

Risk and Volatility

Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orrstown Financial Services beats First Financial Northwest on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory, insurance, and brokerage services. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company also provides wealth management services; and online banking platform, as well as debit cards and ATMs. It operates retail branches in King County, Snohomish County, and Pierce County, Washington. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

