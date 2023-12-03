Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $823.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.62. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

In related news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

