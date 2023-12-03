Critical Comparison: Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL) vs. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) and Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Creatd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment -44.55% -254.17% -18.77% Creatd -1,086.31% N/A -787.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Creatd shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment $252.81 million 0.03 -$101.54 million ($8.09) -0.03 Creatd $4.80 million 0.51 -$32.29 million ($0.99) -0.01

This table compares Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Creatd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Creatd has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creatd, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Creatd, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57 Creatd 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $4.60, indicating a potential upside of 1,622.85%. Given Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is more favorable than Creatd.

Volatility & Risk

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creatd has a beta of 3.94, suggesting that its share price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment beats Creatd on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix. The company distributes and exhibits content through the Crackle Plus and Redbox streaming services including AVOD, FAST, TVOD platforms, such as connected TVs, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated platforms. It also produces and licenses movies, television series, and programs; and produces long and short-form video content. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul Productions, LLC.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc., a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators in the United States. It operates in four segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content. Its Vocal platform enhances the visibility of content and maximizes viewership; and provides advertisers access to target markets that closely match its interests. The company also offers Vocal for Brands, a content marketing that fosters relationships between brands and creators through its suite of agency services; Seller's Choice, performance marketing initiatives; and WHE Agency, an influencer marketing. In addition, it builds, develops, and scales e-commerce brands, such as Camp and Dune Glow Remedy. Further, the company's Creatd studios elevates creators to develop their content for television, film, books, prints, podcasts, Web. It serves businesses and consumers. The company was formerly known as Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Creatd Inc. in September 2020. Creatd, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

