CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $240.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.71.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $235.03 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $238.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.99 and its 200-day moving average is $165.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3,916.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at $34,653,162.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,735 shares of company stock worth $32,970,344. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

