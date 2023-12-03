CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Holdings Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 121.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 358.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 26,200.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,174,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $181.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.64. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.70 and a 52 week high of $190.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.83.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $203.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

