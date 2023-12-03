D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 9,500 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,323 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 59.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SWN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SWN opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.