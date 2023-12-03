E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.34

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €11.34 ($12.46) and traded as high as €12.03 ($13.21). E.On shares last traded at €11.94 ($13.12), with a volume of 6,251,929 shares changing hands.
E.On Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.33.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
