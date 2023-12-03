Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 12.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Envestnet Stock Performance

NYSE:ENV opened at $39.47 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $316.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.45 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

