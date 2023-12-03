Ethernity Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.63 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00004601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $54.50 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

