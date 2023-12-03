Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Trading Up 6.8%

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.23 and last traded at C$4.23. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.24.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis and eosinophilic esophagitis, as well as under development for treating canine osteoarthritis.

