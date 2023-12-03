ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $954,100,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after buying an additional 2,021,932 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after buying an additional 1,850,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $113.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.92. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $2,460,505. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.