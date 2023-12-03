ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,010 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 89,760 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,120 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -120.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

