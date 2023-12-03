ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $843,000 Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 205.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 84.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,277 shares of company stock worth $763,367. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PTC opened at $159.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.95 and a 200 day moving average of $142.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

See Also

