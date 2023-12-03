ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $990,000 Investment in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $941,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 929.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 108,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 97,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RDN

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.