Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 207,600 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 88.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.59.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.