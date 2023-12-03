Financial Comparison: Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) versus Banpu Public (OTCMKTS:BNPJY)

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) and Banpu Public (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Resource Partners and Banpu Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Resource Partners 27.55% 41.65% 26.34% Banpu Public N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alliance Resource Partners and Banpu Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Resource Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Banpu Public 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alliance Resource Partners currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.44%. Given Alliance Resource Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alliance Resource Partners is more favorable than Banpu Public.

19.6% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alliance Resource Partners and Banpu Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Resource Partners $2.41 billion 1.12 $577.19 million $5.56 3.81 Banpu Public N/A N/A N/A $30.22 0.19

Alliance Resource Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Banpu Public. Banpu Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliance Resource Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alliance Resource Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Banpu Public pays an annual dividend of $19.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 340.6%. Alliance Resource Partners pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banpu Public pays out 63.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alliance Resource Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners beats Banpu Public on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates seven underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In addition, it leases land and operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mt. Vernon, Indiana; and buys and resells coal, as well as owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 1.5 million gross acres of oil and gas producing regions primarily in the Permian, Anadarko, and Williston Basins. Further, the company offers various mining technology products and services, including data network, communication and tracking systems, mining proximity detection systems, industrial collision avoidance systems, and data and analytics software. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 547.1 million tons of proven and probable coal mineral reserves, as well as 1.17 billion tons of measured, indicated, and inferred coal mineral resources in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Banpu Public

Banpu Public Company Limited engages in the coal mining and power businesses. The company operates various coal projects in Mongolia; thermal power plants in Thailand, Lao PDR, and China; wind farm in Vietnam; and solar farms in Japan. It provides solar rooftop solutions and installation for industries and large businesses; energy storage solutions; electric vehicle and fleet management services; consultation services on customized energy management system; and renewable energy ecosystem for clean energy. The company also involved in the power and steam production, purchase, and trading business; solar power generation; logistics; coal marketing activities; natural gas business; investment in oil and gas, power, and renewable energy; and research and development business, as well as foreign trade, minerals mining, and tourism businesses. In addition, it provides coal mining and trading; and management consultation services, as well as fuel trading services. Further, the company sells construction materials; and stores and sells electricity using battery. The company was formerly known as Ban Pu Coal Company Limited and changed its name to Banpu Public Company Limited in July 1993. Banpu Public Company Limited was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

