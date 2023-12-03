Financial Comparison: Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) & Its Competitors

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) is one of 387 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mineralys Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mineralys Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mineralys Therapeutics N/A -28.55% -22.87% Mineralys Therapeutics Competitors -11,540.30% -335.55% -23.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mineralys Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mineralys Therapeutics N/A -$29.80 million -2.30 Mineralys Therapeutics Competitors $136.80 million -$8.37 million 44.80

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mineralys Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mineralys Therapeutics. Mineralys Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

61.7% of Mineralys Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mineralys Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mineralys Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Mineralys Therapeutics Competitors 392 1624 4488 41 2.64

Mineralys Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 83.09%. Given Mineralys Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mineralys Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Mineralys Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

