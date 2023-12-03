Findel (LON:FDL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $233.00

Findel plc (LON:FDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 233 ($2.94) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.94). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($2.94), with a volume of 7,031 shares.
Findel Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 233 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233. The company has a market cap of £201.41 million and a P/E ratio of 8.63.
Findel Company Profile
Findel plc supplies general merchandise to the home and education sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Express Gifts and Education segments. The Express Gifts segment engages in the sale various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through online and through catalogue in the United Kingdom.
