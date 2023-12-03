First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.00

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.00 and traded as high as $36.50. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 14,945 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FBIZ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Business Financial Services Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $299.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 22.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 107,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 207.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 54,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 113.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,257,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

