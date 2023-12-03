Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 364,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Flywire were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Flywire by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Flywire by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,692 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $203,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,504.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $203,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,534,504.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $321,235.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 146,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,103 shares of company stock worth $1,833,183. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $25.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLYW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Flywire Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

