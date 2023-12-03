Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 106,712 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 512.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,712 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at $149,868,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,368 shares of company stock worth $34,881,453. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 230.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.76.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.