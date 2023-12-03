Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 8,753 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.5% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $137.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.21. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

