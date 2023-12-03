Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 16,472 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $134.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day moving average is $131.91.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

