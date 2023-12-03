Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 56,079 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in EQT by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQT. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank cut shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

