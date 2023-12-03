Franklin Resources Inc. Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 309.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 42,305 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after buying an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $54,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 298.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 299,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $26,416,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $33,528,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSTR opened at $176.35 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.05 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.76.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.11.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

