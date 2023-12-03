Franklin Resources Inc. Has $9.25 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 788,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 238,811 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Western Union by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 32,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Western Union by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 88,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 75,905 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 73,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

