Franklin Resources Inc. Has $9.29 Million Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,958 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other news, insider Craig Erlich purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,018.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Erlich purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,714,810. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.5 %

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $60.11 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

