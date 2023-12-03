Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,927 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $113.85 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.17 and a 200-day moving average of $114.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

