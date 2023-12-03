Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $284,663,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.