Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,925 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.